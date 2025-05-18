De Bruyne ‘probably’ won’t feature for Man City at Club World Cup

KEVIN De Bruyne says he “probably” won’t play for Manchester City at the Club World Cup to avoid an injury that could damage his bid to find a new club.

De Bruyne will leave City after 10 years when his contract expires in the close-season, but there has been speculation he could sign a short-term deal to remain with Pep Guardiola’s side for the Club World Cup.

The first of two summer transfer windows is an additional registration period created by FIFA for teams involved in the Club World Cup, effectively allowing players in De Bruyne’s situation to stay on for the tournament.

City’s opening game is against Moroccan club Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

However, the 33-year-old is unlikely to be involved given his future plans are unresolved at present.

“It does not make any sense. But that happens when you push in new tournaments in the middle of a contract situation,“ De Bruyne said.

“I have to take care of myself, because if I get injured in the Club World Cup, what am I going to do? Nobody’s going to take care of me at that point, so there’s a big chance I probably won’t play it, but I don’t know, maybe yes.”

De Bruyne has helped City to six Premier League titles and Champions League glory since signing in 2015.

But what is likely to be his last showpiece occasion with City ended in disappointment as Crystal Palace won 1-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

‘Not the season we wanted’

The Belgium midfielder is not in a rush to make a decision about his future, but did not rule out a move to another Premier League club and admitted he has already had conversations with some suitors.

Asked after the FA Cup final if he ideally wants to stay in the English top-flight, De Bruyne said: “I don’t know. It depends who comes.

“I have a family, I have young kids, I have to take care of a decision that suits everybody, not just me. When I was 20 years old and by myself, I could make a decision that was very easy, but now it’s a bit more complex.”

De Bruyne’s inconsistent display in the Cup final underlined why Guardiola was willing to part ways with a City icon whose career has been ravaged by injuries over the last two years.

Pressed on whether or not his next employers could be in the Premier League, De Bruyne replied: “Maybe.”

After four successive titles prior to this season, it has been a dismal campaign by City’s high standards.

But City are still fighting for a Champions League place next season, with Tuesday’s home game against Bournemouth and a trip to Fulham on May 25 offering a chance to climb back into the top five.

“Of course it’s not been the season we wanted. We want to win all the time, but this season we have not done it,“ De Bruyne said.

“You have to take it on the chin, and sometimes it doesn’t go the way that you want to, but we tried, and you have to move on.

“I think comparing to a lot of players, I’ve won way more than others, so I will be forever happy and grateful for what we have done as a team, what they have given me.”