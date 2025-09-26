DeChambeau eyes McIlroy Ryder Cup clash, praises Trump’s influence

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU views President Donald Trump as a key motivational figure for the United States team at the 45th Ryder Cup, while expressing a strong desire to compete against Europe’s Rory McIlroy.

The two-time US Open champion is eagerly anticipating Trump’s attendance during Friday’s opening matches between the American squad and the European holders at Bethpage Black.

DeChambeau stated his hope that the President’s presence would inspire the team to victory and create an electric atmosphere for the biennial team event.

He emphasised the appeal of a potential rivalry with McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters earlier in the year.

DeChambeau acknowledged his ultimate respect for McIlroy as a player and looked forward to the challenge of facing him directly or through other competitors.

Tensions between the two golfers have been evident since the Masters, where DeChambeau suggested he would engage in verbal exchanges with McIlroy during the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy recently commented that DeChambeau’s remarks about fellow golfers were primarily attention-seeking tactics related to his involvement with the LIV Golf League.

DeChambeau responded by downplaying any malicious intent and expressing hope for good-natured banter between them during the competition.

McIlroy confirmed his openness to facing any opponent but acknowledged that a matchup with DeChambeau would be great for the championship.

DeChambeau reiterated his enthusiasm for such a pairing while recognising the uncertainty of team selection decisions made behind the scenes.

He praised McIlroy as a fierce and great competitor whom he would love the opportunity to play against during the event.

DeChambeau also expressed excitement about engaging with the passionate New York crowd at Bethpage Black.

He described New York fans as incredible and looked forward to riling them up to create an exciting environment.

When questioned about his focus on YouTube content over Ryder Cup promotion, DeChambeau welcomed the criticism as beneficial for generating conversation.

He believes that any commentary creating buzz ultimately benefits the game of golf by spurring broader discussion. – AFP