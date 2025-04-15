MALAYSIA Cup finalist Sri Pahang FC have yet to decide whether it will continue in next season’s Super League.

Club chairman Datuk Seri Raja Shaharudin Shah Raja Jalil Shah said a decision will be made only after the end of the current Super League and Malaysia Cup campaigns.

He said the Sri Pahang are currently reviewing its overall performance this season before discussing the matter with key stakeholders.

“This includes discussions with the club’s owner Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, management and league organisers.

“For now, the focus is on preparing for the final Super League match against Penang and the Malaysia Cup match against JDT,” he told reporters during the Sri Pahang FC Hari Raya celebration last night.

Shaharudin Shah added that the club must take this careful approach as the decision involves licensing matters, besides the fact that the decision could impact Sri Pahang’s youth teams in the Youth Cup and President’s Cup for 2025-2026.

“The club previously considered withdrawing due to unpaid salaries, but that issue has now been resolved,” he said.

He said the current focus is to end the Super League and Malaysia Cup on a high note.

Meanwhile, club chief executive officer Datuk Mohamed Suffian Awang urged fans to buy tickets early for the Malaysia Cup final on April 26.

So far, 8,633 out of 33,600 tickets allocated to Sri Pahang have been sold, he said.