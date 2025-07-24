CHINA’S top golfer Yin Ruoning will be back to defend her title at this year’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, which takes place at the Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club from October 9-12.

As the first event of the 2025 LPGA Tour’s Fall Asian Swing, the US$2.2 million tournament will bring together the world’s top female golfers for a thrilling showdown, eagerly-awaited by Chinese fans. Jointly sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the China LPGA (CLPGA), the Buick LPGA Shanghai will feature 81 players competing in a no-cut format.

In last year’s tournament, Yin delivered a career-defining performance by carding eight birdies in a blistering final round for a record-breaking 25-under-par total. She finished a massive six shots ahead of Japan’s Mao Saigo and Korean Sei Young Kim.

As a graduate of the Buick Junior Golf Program, Yin’s rise to the top is a powerful testament to the tournament’s role in nurturing future champions. Hailing from Shanghai, she maintains a unique connection to the Buick LPGA Shanghai with her journey tracing an extraordinary arc through the tournament’s history: attending as a spectator (2018), claiming low amateur honours via a Buick Junior Program exemption (2019), making her professional debut (2023), and ultimately seizing the championship trophy before a roaring home crowd (2024).

“The Buick LPGA Shanghai holds a special place in my heart,” said Yin. “It has witnessed my growth and opened the door for countless young Chinese players to pursue their dreams. I am deeply grateful to the Buick brand for its lasting support of me, junior golf, and the overall development of the sport in China.”

Riding the momentum of her home victory, Yin hoisted her fifth LPGA trophy at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia two weeks later to cement her status among China’s new generation of elite players. Her story exemplifies how the Buick LPGA Shanghai has contributed to the rise of Chinese women’s golf.

He Fengxiang, President of the China Golf Association, noted: “The Buick LPGA Shanghai is not only a world-class competitive platform but also a cornerstone initiative for elevating China’s golf standards and expanding junior participation. It helps players transition from junior to professional ranks and showcases the intergenerational rise of Chinese women’s golf. Critically, as a strategic platform for Olympic preparation, the tournament supports talent development for the 2028 Los Angeles Games and builds momentum toward the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. We firmly believe that more young Chinese players will reach the global stage through this event.”

The Buick LPGA Shanghai traces its origins to the 2014 Buick Invitational and 2015 Buick Championship, achieving dual LPGA-CLPGA sanctioning under its current identity in 2018. The tournament’s legacy boasts six Olympic medallists, including former Buick ambassador Feng Shanshan (Bronze, Rio 2016), current Buick ambassador Lin Xiyu (Bronze, Paris 2024), and Major champions Lydia Ko (Gold, Paris 2024) and Nelly Korda (Gold, Tokyo 2020).

Li Hong, Managing Director of the China LPGA Tour, noted that the Buick LPGA Shanghai has also helped create new stars: “Through its evolution from CLPGA to LET and LPGA collaboration, the tournament has become a launching pad for emerging talent. From 2018 to 2023, every recipient of the tournament’s low amateur award turned professional and went on to win titles—validating its exceptional player development value. The Buick LPGA Shanghai will remain integral to China’s professional golf ecosystem, accelerating the growth of women’s elite players.”

As the tournament’s founding partner, Buick’s brand ethos of “relentless innovation and selftranscendence” remains intrinsically aligned with the spirit of golf. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of Buick’s support of golf in China.

Lu Xiao, General Manager of SAIC-GM, noted: “From Feng Shanshan’s historic win to Yin Ruoning’s home victory, we have witnessed the generational rise of Chinese women’s golf. These are not only personal triumphs but also a reflection of Buick’s long-term commitment and pioneering spirit. We remain dedicated to building a world-class competition platform where Chinese golfers can chase their dreams against the best. The Buick LPGA Shanghai is both a championship arena and a genuine embodiment of the Buick brand. We will continue to grow with Chinese golf and witness more glory unfold.”

Chris Madsen, Managing Director of LPGA Asia-Pacific Region, stressed that the Buick LPGA Shanghai has solidified its strategic position within the LPGA’s global landscape: “China represents a crucial market within the LPGA’s global strategic footprint. We are honoured to partner with Buick, our long-term collaborator, to establish a world-class women’s golf tournament in China. Today, the Buick LPGA Shanghai has become one of the most influential LPGA events in Asia and continues to inject strong momentum into women’s golf worldwide.”

Grant Slack, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Golf Events, IMG, said: “World-class fields and exceptional player performances at past editions of the Buick LPGA Shanghai have helped to ensure the tournament has become a key event on the global golf calendar. We extend our gratitude to the China Golf Association, Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Shanghai Minhang District People’s Government, the LPGA, the CLPGA, SAIC-GM Buick, and the Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club and all tournament partners for their invaluable support. We will continue to work closely with all parties to continue to elevate the Buick LPGA Shanghai in years to come.”