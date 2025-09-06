Denmark held to scoreless draw by Scotland in World Cup qualifier

DENMARK’S World Cup qualification campaign suffered an immediate setback following a frustrating goalless draw against Scotland in their Group C opener.

The Danish team controlled possession throughout the match but failed to convert their dominance into goals against a disciplined Scottish defence.

Scotland maintained a compact defensive structure that forced Denmark into taking difficult shots that rarely troubled goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

An early yellow card for midfielder Pierre Emil Hojbjerg set the tone for a disappointing evening for the home side at Parken Stadium.

The absence of creative midfielder Christian Eriksen, currently without a club after his Manchester United contract expired, proved significant for Denmark’s attacking limitations.

Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn required only two saves throughout the entire match despite Denmark’s territorial advantage.

Denmark must improve their performance quickly as they face Greece next, who defeated Belarus 5-1 to take early control of Group C standings.

The result leaves Denmark already playing catch-up in their World Cup qualification group after just one match. – Reuters