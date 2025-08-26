Deputy PM urges Malaysians to honour athletes and artists this National Day

DEPUTY Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Malaysians to celebrate the country’s 68th National Day by appreciating the contributions of athletes and artists who bring glory to Malaysia at the global stage.

He stated that these athletes and artists serve as symbols of patriotism that reflect bravery, determination and undivided love for the country.

“This fighting spirit is the true translation of independence, united in diversity, working together to honour Malaysia,“ he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that every cheer in stadiums, every artistic creation and every heartbeat of the united people reveals the true meaning of independence.

He called on Malaysians to continue showing their love for the country during the National Month with a promise to build a more progressive Malaysia MADANI.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his vision for a nation that is more resilient and respected in the eyes of the world.

He concluded his message with the traditional independence cheer of “Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka!” – Bernama