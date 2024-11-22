Devan urges his charges to show the stuff they are made of against TFC

MELAKA FC head coach K. Devan has called on his players to believe in their abilities and play with confidence as they prepare to face Super League giants Terengganu FC (TFC) this Saturday.

The 63-year-old experienced coach emphasised that although his team are considered the underdogs, they are under no pressure as they host the Turtles at Hang Jebat Stadium.

“After the final match of the A1 Semi-Pro League, we started training to prepare for the Malaysia Cup challenge. So far, everything is going well as planned.

“We have also brought in two foreign players, Rodrigue Nanitelamo from France and Oumar Bangoura from Guinea, to strengthen the defence and midfield positions,“ he told reporters during a training session in Lendu here today.

Commenting further, Devan acknowledged the challenges of facing a stronger team like TFC, last season’s Malaysia Cup finalists, who boast quality players such as Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid, Azam Azmi, and several other national players.

However, he noted that playing in front of home supporters is expected to boost his team’s morale, enabling them to challenge and aim for a comfortable result ahead of next week’s return leg away match.

Meanwhile, team captain Mohd Nasir Basharuddin expressed confidence in his teammates, who he said are ready to take on TFC.

The 34-year-old midfielder promised that the team would give their best effort and put up a strong fight to secure a positive result as a valuable advantage.

“We know they are a better team with quality imports, but I believe that does not guarantee them an easy path to the next stage,” he said.