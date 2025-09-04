Djed Spence set to become first Muslim male England football player

TOTTENHAM defender Djed Spence stands on the verge of becoming the first male player who publicly identifies as a Muslim to represent England’s senior national team.

The 25-year-old full-back described the potential historic achievement as an amazing blessing during preparations for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Spence expressed surprise at learning he could be the first Muslim man to play for England, stating he found the revelation both surprising and incredible.

The versatile defender insisted he feels no additional pressure about the potential milestone, emphasizing he simply plays football with a smile on his face.

Faith represents a major component of Spence’s identity, with the player frequently acknowledging his religious beliefs on social media platforms.

“First things first, God is the greatest,“ Spence stated during the press conference at England’s training base.

The defender revealed he prays regularly and maintains constant gratitude toward God, who he believes has supported him through life’s toughest moments.

Spence’s journey to international recognition has been gradual rather than immediate, with several loan spells away from Tottenham before establishing himself.

The defender only made his full Tottenham debut in December after joining the club in 2022, following impressive Championship performances for Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

His breakthrough campaign culminated in Europa League glory, despite being initially omitted from Ange Postecoglou’s group-stage squad earlier in the season.

Spence attributes his success to mental strength, acknowledging he maintains a mental note of people who doubted his abilities throughout his career.

The full-back hopes his journey will inspire children of all faiths, emphasizing that anyone can achieve their goals through determination and focus.

England faces Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday before traveling to play Serbia in Belgrade next Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad currently leads Group K with three consecutive victories from their opening three qualifying matches. – AFP