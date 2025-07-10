Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon semi-final after tough Cobolli battle

NOVAK DJOKOVIC fought past a determined Flavio Cobolli to reach a record 14th Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final, setting up a high-stakes showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner.

The Serbian star, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, overcame a shaky start to win 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, watched from the Royal Box alongside actor Hugh Grant, offering her support to Djokovic before the match.

The 38-year-old initially struggled against Cobolli, who took the first set in a tie-break with aggressive play.

However, Djokovic regained control, breaking twice in the second set and seizing key moments in the third and fourth to secure victory.

Djokovic now surpasses Roger Federer’s record of 13 Wimbledon semi-finals, extending his own all-time mark to 52 Grand Slam semi-final appearances.

A win in the next round would move him closer to breaking the tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Sinner, who defeated Ben Shelton earlier, poses a fresh challenge, having won their last four encounters.

The other semi-final features defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Taylor Fritz. - AFP