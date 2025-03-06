NOVAK Djokovic sailed into a record 19th French Open quarter-final on Monday, while world number one Jannik Sinner dismantled Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

World number 361 Lois Boisson knocked out women’s third seed Jessica Pegula to become the first home quarter-finalist at Roland Garros since 2017.

The 38-year-old Djokovic dusted aside Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets, his 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier bringing up the Serbian’s 100th match win at the French Open.

His tally of 19 quarter-final appearances at Roland Garros is the record for a single Grand Slam tournament, surpassing Roger Federer’s 18 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

But Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, is focused on much bigger goals as he chases a new outright record of 25 Grand Slam titles this week.

“I feel good. I know I can play better. But 12 sets played, 12 sets won, it’s been solid so far,“ said Djokovic, who will likely face a much more difficult test against world number three Alexander Zverev.

“It’s great, but victory number 101 would be better. I’m very honoured... But I need to continue now.”

Djokovic has not played anyone ranked higher than 73rd through the first four rounds. Zverev is last year’s runner-up and advanced when Djokovic retired injured from their last meeting in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

Zverev moved into his seventh Roland Garros quarter-final when Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor quit with an abdominal problem while trailing 6-4, 3-0.

The German is still hunting a first Grand Slam title. He lost the 2024 final to Carlos Alcaraz and then finished runner-up to Sinner in Melbourne.

“Novak Djokovic will never be a (dark) horse. For me, Carlos is the favourite,“ said Zverev. “Then I would say the next three in line are Jannik, myself, and Novak, right? I still believe that.”

World number one Sinner fired a warning shot to his title rivals with a ruthless 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian 17th seed Rublev in the night session.

Sinner, who returned from a three-month doping ban last month at the Italian Open, will face the unseeded Alexander Bublik for a place in the last four.

Italy’s Sinner is targeting a third consecutive Grand Slam title after lifting the US Open trophy last year and winning his second successive Australian Open in January.

“Today was a very good performance but we try to keep going and see how it goes,“ said the three-time major champion.

Bublik took down his second top-10 rival in Paris as the rejuvenated Kazakh came from a set behind to defeat British fifth seed Jack Draper 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Bublik, ranked 62nd, is into his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Wildcard Boisson sends Pegula tumbling

Boisson sent shockwaves through Roland Garros as she kept the French flag flying with an improbable 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over 2024 US Open runner-up Pegula, to join Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva in the last eight.

Boisson, 22, came from a set down against last year’s US Open runner-up to prolong her dream run on her Grand Slam debut.

She is the first French singles quarter-finalist in Paris since Caroline Garica and Kristina Mladenovic made it to the same stage eight years ago. Mary Pierce was the tournament’s last French champion in 2000.

“I really don’t know what to say,“ said Boisson, who was roared on by the home fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“To play on this court with such an atmosphere was incredible. I was confident before the match and knew I could do it even if she was really strong.”

Boisson missed last year’s French Open after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee a week before it started.

She is the lowest-ranked woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since former top-20 player Kaia Kanepi at the 2017 US Open. Kanepi had dropped to 418th at the time.

Boisson goes on to face 18-year-old Russian rising star Andreeva on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Sixth seed Andreeva moved through in straight sets as she cut short an attempted fightback by Daria Kasatkina to advance 6-3, 7-5.

Andreeva is through to her second major quarter-final, having reached the last four at Roland Garros 12 months ago when she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka.

World number two Gauff brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5 to step up her pursuit of a first Roland Garros crown, and second Grand Slam title.

Former US Open champion Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in an all-American quarter-final.