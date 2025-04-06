Ascend Airways eyes November cargo ops

PETALING JAYA: Ascend Airways Malaysia, a new Malaysia-based airline and a part of Avia Solutions Group – the largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) provider in the world, has advanced to Phase 3 of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) application process. The new ACMI and charter solutions provider is targeting to launch its cargo operations in November 2025, with passenger flights to follow.

In 2024, Ascend Airways Malaysia was granted its Conditional Air Service Permit (CASP) from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and has since been working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in order to obtain its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The process is currently in its final stages with full flight operations expected to commence by the end of 2025.

The Kuala Lumpur-based ACMI and charter airline will offer both passenger and cargo operations. Its first B737-800 freighter aircraft will arrive in Malaysia Q3’25 to facilitate the necessary processes of the issuance of the full AOC and the launch of the airline’s cargo operations.

Subsequently, the second and third passenger B737-800 aircraft will be inducted into the Malaysian airline’s fleet by end of 2025 and early 2026, respectively.

“As it is our mission to support the growth of local and regional airlines, we want to become a trusted ACMI partner that can help them increase operational agility and capture the rising demand for passenger and cargo operations, which is on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Ascend Airways Malaysia CEO Germal Singh Khera.

As a new ACMI airline in Malaysia, he added they are continuously grateful for the support, global outlook and approach they receive from the Transport Ministry, CAAM, Mavcom and other relevant authorities that are advancing the aviation industry in Malaysia.

“This overwhelming support has allowed us to set up a robust operational foundation to assist air operators and their ambition in the region,” said Germal Singh.

Ascend Airways Malaysia aims to provide a vital solution of aircraft wet leasing in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific, enabling airlines and logistics companies to scale their operations and secure additional revenue during peak season. This model also allows air operators to navigate operational challenges such as unexpected flight disruptions and prolonged maintenance events.

“Ascend Airways remains focused and committed to deliver flexible ACMI solutions and develop its seasonal fleet strategy between the UK and Malaysia, and the Asia-Pacific region. ACMI is a proven solution for airlines seeking to efficiently meet dynamic travel demand and unlock new revenue opportunities. We are resolute in our aspirations to be leaders in this space,” said Alastair Willson, CEO of the UK-based Ascend Airways, the sister company of Ascend Airways Malaysia.