PERAK FC left-back Tommy Mawat Bada has fired back at social media critics who targeted him with racist remarks following a heated clash with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Arif Aiman Hanapi during a recent match.

The 29-year-old, Belaga-born footballer spoke out on Instagram, calling on critics to keep their feedback respectful and to avoid bringing family or ethnicity into their comments.

“Everyone has the freedom to speak up. You’re free to express anger, give feedback, or even criticise – no problem. We’re all just human beings, sharing the same Earth,” he wrote.

He went on to address the racial slurs directed at his Dayak heritage, expressing pride in his roots.

“Yes, I was born as a Dayak in my blood. I’m still proud of it until today.

“So, brothers and sisters, please don’t bring up racial issues... Do not Dayak, Dayak me. What if other Dayakians saw and read your comments? Can you handle them?”

The altercation that sparked the comments saw both Tommy and Arif Aiman receiving yellow cards from referee Razlan Joffri Ali, with some— including JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim—suggesting that both players should have been sent off.

The Football Association of Malaysia is now investigating the incident.

He concluded his post by urging his critics not to act like clowns or racists.

He said: “God bless you and thank you. Do not spread hate among football.”

Tommy, who joined Perak FC in December 2023 on a contract running through May next year, has previously played for teams including Negeri Sembilan FC, Sabah, and Kuching City, among others.

He was also part of Malaysia’s under-23 national team for the 2018 Asian Games.