Don’t take club licensing lightly- Mohd Yusoff

SHAH ALAM: Teams competing in the M3 League are reminded not to take lightly the importance of obtaining a national club licence mandated by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) if they aspire to compete in the realm of the Super League.

Amateur Football League (AFL) chairman Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said this is to avoid a situation similar to what Imigresen FC (IFC) faced, qualifying on merit to play in the more competitive league after winning the M3 League but facing constraints in meeting the set criteria.

IFC were crowned the M3 League champions, now known as the MBSB Bank Championship League, after finishing the league campaign at the top with 55 points, while the closest rival, KL Rovers, garnered 54 points.

“Imigresen FC became champions, but they didn’t submit an application for a national club licence. In reality, they were eligible, but licensing is among the other criteria that need to be fulfilled.

“This should serve as a lesson to teams that have never thought about becoming champions and to other clubs. AFL only provides a platform for them to rise (compete in the top league),“ he told Bernama.

He told this when met at the ‘Dare To Dream’ programme organised by MBSB Bank in collaboration with English Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, here today.

Previously, IFC were reported not to have decided whether to join the Super League competition next season due to several factors that need to be considered, including finances and the team’s capabilities.

Mohd Yusoff, who is also Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president, said various seminars are being conducted by FAM to emphasise the importance of licensing, hoping that competing teams will remain vigilant about this matter.

On today’s programme, he praised MBSB Bank’s initiative in collaboration with Wolverhampton Wanderers in selecting 12 M3 League players to experience training alongside the English Premier League club in England.

“MBSB Bank has taken a significant step, which initially I did not think would go this far. They not only sponsor our national amateur football league but also sponsor several players to train abroad.

“At the same time, this will boost the potential of our young football players in the sport,“ he said.

MBSB Bank, the main sponsor and official bank partner of AFL, also sponsors the M4 and M5 Leagues handled by AFL.–Bernama