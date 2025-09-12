Donnarumma ready for Premier League challenge with Manchester City

MANCHESTER City’s new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to prove himself in what he describes as the best league in the world after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma joined City for the first time on Thursday following his £30 million switch to the Premier League club on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old won the Champions League and his fourth French title last season, but PSG boss Luis Enrique surprisingly made it clear that Donnarumma was no longer first choice at the Parc des Princes.

That decision paved the way for his move to City, with a potential debut for the Italian in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s a new chapter in my life and my career,“ Donnarumma said.

“Playing in the Premier League with Manchester City is a great emotion for me and I’m ready for this challenge.”

“I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League as it’s the best league in the world.”

“For a player, I think achieving in the Premier League is the maximum for his career, therefore I’m really happy to be here.”

“I’m willing to take to the pitch for this club, who has been trying so much to sign me and I hope I can pay that trust back.”

Having arrived in Manchester after spending the international break with Italy, Donnarumma is trying to get up to speed with boss Pep Guardiola, his new team-mates and the club’s facilities.

“It’s a club that has always fascinated me,“ he said.

“I’ve always followed City with pleasure.”

“I see everything around me like the training centre and the stadium, they are fantastic.”

“You can’t tell what the club values are until you really see it with your own eyes.”

“The buildings and the staff here are fantastic so I’m proud to be here and happy about the choice I’ve made.”

“I hope I will make history here and win as many trophies as possible, that is my goal.”

“I am fully focused on my new challenge here now to make history and become a symbol for the city and for the club.” – AFP