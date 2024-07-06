DPM Ahmad Zahid proposes tax deductions for sports sponsors

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi proposed that sponsors of sports associations and events be eligible for tax deductions for their contributions to the nation’s sports development.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Sports Development, stated that he would request the Ministry of Finance to consider this proposal in the formulation of the 2025 Budget, which will be tabled in October.

“This is to encourage continuous sponsorships and indirectly reduce the government’s financial burden,“ he said.

“Malaysia, as a ‘sporting nation’, must cultivate strong partnerships to achieve the government’s goal of positioning the country at the forefront of sports.

“The excellence of our national sports is a shared responsibility, “ he said during the 2023 Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100 PLUS Awards ceremony held here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that SAM consider recognising writers and commentators who actively cover sports events through social media platforms, in its awards ceremony next year.

He noted that many individuals now professionally and effortlessly commentate on sports events involving national athletes.

“For example, during the recent Sepak Takraw World Championship in Kuala Lumpur, I followed the event live while I was abroad, and I was very impressed with the commentary provided,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who was also present, expressed her hope that local sports media professionals will persist in their positive advocacy and educational efforts to promote sports among the public.

She also encouraged sports media practitioners to produce content that motivates national athletes to compete with enthusiasm at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.