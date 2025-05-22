SON HEUNG-MIN said he is the “happiest man in the world” after lifting the Europa League to end his wait to win a trophy with Tottenham.

The South Korea international, who joined the club 10 years ago, is Spurs' fifth highest goalscorer of all time but had not won any silverware until a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

“Wow, an feeling amazing!” Son told TNT Sports.

“Today is the day the dream came true. Happiest man in the world to be honest.”

Son was the only member of the Spurs side who lost the Champions League final in 2019 to play a part in another European final six years on.

After a number of near misses over the past decade, the 32-year-old said he felt the pressure to deliver.

“I felt the pressure,“ he added. “I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every single day. Finally it happened, I can rest easy.

“Today is the day we can celebrate. Maybe I’ll miss the flight (home)!”

Victory also secures Tottenham's place in next season's Champions League despite languishing 17th in the Premier League after a dismal domestic season.

Son has a huge following back in his homeland and had a special word of thanks to the Korean fans who stayed up through the night to watch his success.

“I’m very proud to be Korean. I want to saw thank you to the Korean fans.

“It was 4am (kick-off) there and they are supporting me like crazy.”