E-Mutiara executive chairman Che Ibrahim named KDN FC deputy president

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) have appointed E-Mutiara executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail as deputy president to replace Datuk Zamri Ismail, who has resigned.

KDN FC president Rozi Muhamad said the appointment takes effect today after the post had been vacant for nearly a month.

He expects Che Ibrahim’s appointment to help KDN FC become better in terms of management as he (Che Ibrahim) is well-known in the corporate world.

“We welcome Che Ibrahim’s agreement to take up the post of KDN FC deputy president,” he said in a statement today.

The media had reported that KDN FC deputy president Zamri and chief executive officer Wan Mohd Zul Ikman resigned from their respective positions on May 19.