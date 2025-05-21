MALAYSIA’S representation in the women’s singles competition at the Malaysia Masters came to an early conclusion on Wednesday with both local players failing to advance past the first round.

World No. 44 Goh Jin Wei faced a challenging opponent in sixth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon, a former two-time champion of the tournament. Jin Wei struggled throughout the match, ultimately losing 21-7, 21-15 in a brief 39-minute encounter.

This defeat continues a difficult period for the 25-year-old Malaysian, who hasn’t been able to progress beyond the second round in any World Tour event since her unexpected semifinal appearance at the Hong Kong Open in September 2023.

In another first-round match, Malaysia’s K. Letshanaa, ranked 51st in the world, showed promising moments against China’s world No. 48 player. Despite taking the second game, Letshanaa eventually succumbed 10-21, 21-19, 21-12.

The disappointing day for Malaysian badminton continued in the mixed doubles category, where Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai suffered their earliest World Tour elimination in six months. The world No. 3 pair and defending champions were upset by Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch, losing 21-18, 21-19 at Axiata Arena.

This marks the first time since the China Masters in November last year that the Malaysian duo has been eliminated in the opening round of a tournament.