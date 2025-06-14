KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is intensifying efforts to encourage more young people to become blood donors, as the country prepares to face an ageing population by 2040.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that by then, 15 per cent of Malaysia’s population is projected to be 65 and above, and the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is expected to further impact the pool of regular blood donors.

“Many repeat donors are no longer eligible to donate due to age or health limitations. Therefore, the MOH will continue to strengthen education and awareness initiatives, while also leveraging behavioural science insights from the collaboration between the National Blood Centre (PDN) and the Institute for Health Behavioural Research (IPTK),” he said.

He added that the findings from the study help the ministry better understand the motivations behind repeat blood donations, allowing for more targeted and effective campaigns. These insights will also serve as the foundation for the National Blood Donation Strategic Plan 2026-2030, set to be launched in 2026.

He said this at the national-level World Blood Donor Day 2025 and the PDN’s silver jubilee celebration here today, which was also attended by PDN director Dr Mohamad Masrin Md Zahrin, along with 301 blood donors and campaign organisers.

At the ceremony, four individuals - Liew Chin Yap, Liew Ship Boo, Ong See Kim, and Chin Jeck Leng - were honoured with the Medal for Life award for having donated blood more than 500 times over the course of their lives.

Dzulkefly said that the PDN plays a crucial role in developing a more comprehensive donation ecosystem that includes not only blood, but also stem cells and organ donations. Since 2002, over 10,000 units of umbilical cord blood have been analysed to ensure that blood and tissue transfusions are conducted safely and effectively.

He added that approximately 2,000 bags of blood are needed daily to treat around 1,000 patients. In 2024 alone, nearly 800,000 bags of blood were successfully collected, a 4 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

“This is a remarkable achievement, as each bag of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives,” he said.

In the meantime, he said that his ministry will launch the National Transfusion Medicine Services Policy 2025, developed by the PDN in collaboration with technical experts. The policy will outline strategic directions to strengthen governance, quality assurance, and the blood component supply chain nationwide.

“In addition, the Thalassemia Strategic Plan 2024-2030, launched last May, aims to achieve a donation rate of 3.5 per cent of the population, with 65 per cent comprising healthy repeat donors,” he added.