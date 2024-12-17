eFootball and FAM Unite

KONAMI EFOOTBALL is thrilled to announce its first-ever partnership with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), marking a groundbreaking collaboration that blends virtual football experiences with innovative fan engagement initiatives. By bringing the iconic Harimau Malaya into the world of eFootball, this historic partnership bridges traditional football with the digital realm, creating exciting new opportunities for Malaysian fans to celebrate their passion for the game.

Official inclusion of the Malaysian National Football Team in eFootball

For the first time ever, the Malaysian National Football Team (Harimau Malaya) will be officially featured in eFootball. Fans can now play as their national team with beloved homegrown players, giving them a unique opportunity to represent their nation on the global virtual pitch. This marks a momentous occasion in celebrating Malaysia’s footballing spirit and sharing it with a worldwide audience.

Exclusive campaigns to celebrate the spirit of Malaysian football

Konami and FAM are also set to launch exclusive and interactive campaigns to connect eFootball with Malaysia’s football-loving community. These campaigns will include special activations, competitions, and events designed to engage fans in unique ways and highlight the pride and passion that define Malaysian football culture.

Konami Digital Entertainment Limited Managing Director, Mr. Michio Takahashi, echoed these sentiments: “Konami remains committed to delivering meaningful and innovative ways for fans to engage with eFootball while fostering the universal love of the sport that transcends borders. Collaborating with FAM, one of Southeast Asia’s most renowned football associations, and the iconic Harimau Malaya, allows us to celebrate Malaysian football’s vibrant energy. This partnership also gives eFootball players a unique opportunity to connect with and represent the pride and passion embodied by Harimau Malaya on the global stage.”

Adding to the excitement, Konami eFootball has unveiled a special EPIC-status card for Malaysian football legend Safee Sali, celebrating his iconic contributions to the sport. The EPIC-status card, part of the Harimau Malaya Stars series, highlights his enduring legacy and showcases the partnership’s commitment to honoring Malaysian football excellence.

Safee Sali shared his pride: “I’m truly honored to receive this EPIC-status card in eFootball. It’s a proud moment for me and for Malaysian football. I encourage Malaysians to join the game and play as our national heroes–Arif Aiman, Dominic Tan, Paulo Josue, and myself. Together, let’s show the world what Malaysian football is capable of and continue to ignite passion in fans everywhere.”

With this collaboration, Konami and FAM aim to inspire the next generation of football fans and players, celebrating Malaysia’s rich footballing tradition while introducing new ways to connect with the game.