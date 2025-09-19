Elisabeth Terland hat-trick sends Man United to Women’s Champions League

ELISABETH TERLAND’S remarkable hat-trick propelled Manchester United into the Women’s Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

The Norwegian international striker scored three goals against her former club SK Brann to secure a 3-0 victory on the night and a 3-1 aggregate win in their third qualifying round clash.

Terland demonstrated clinical finishing with a quick-fire double in the ninth and thirteenth minutes, completely overturning United’s one-goal deficit from the first leg in Bergen.

She completed her perfect treble in the 62nd minute with a right-footed strike, adding to her earlier header and left-footed finish that punished Brann’s defensive errors.

The Norwegian side struggled with their build-up play from the back, consistently surrendering possession in dangerous areas throughout the match.

Roma also achieved a remarkable comeback by overturning their first-leg deficit with a 2-0 away victory against Sporting, progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Real Madrid comfortably advanced to the group stage with a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, securing a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory.

Atletico Madrid faced a dramatic encounter against Swedish side Hacken, requiring a last-gasp penalty from Luany Rosa in the tenth minute of stoppage time to force extra time.

Synne Jensen scored just three minutes into the additional period, sending Atletico through with a 2-1 victory on the night and a 3-2 aggregate win.

These results complete the lineup of eighteen teams that will participate in Friday’s group stage draw.

The defeated teams from Thursday’s third qualifying round matches will enter the newly-formed Europa Cup at the second-round stage. – Reuters