England rout Ireland to earn Nations League promotion in Carsley farewell

LONDON: England clinched Nations League promotion with a 5-0 rout of Ireland as Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored their first international goals to bring a successful end Lee Carsley’s reign.

Shrugging off a lacklustre first half performance, England ran riot after the break at Wembley on Sunday to secure the victory they needed to return to League A.

Three goals in the space of five minutes and 36 seconds did the damage in Carsley’s last game before Thomas Tuchel takes over on an 18-month contract from January 1.

Harry Kane, back in the team after being dropped to the bench for Thursday’s win against Greece, opened the floodgates with a penalty conceded by Ireland defender Liam Scales, who was sent off for a second booking.

Newcastle winger Gordon, Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher, West Ham forward Bowen and Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis all netted for the first time in an England shirt.

England’s stylish show ensured first place in Group B2, after five wins from six matches under Carsley.

Carsley, who will return to his previous role as England Under-21 manager, plans to speak with former Bayern Munich boss Tuchel to “talk through the players” the German will inherit for next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

And the 50-year-old, who replaced Gareth Southgate following the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, will be able to deliver a largely glowing review of England’s strength in depth after handing out eight debuts since September.

Nine of the stars called up by Carsley withdrew from the squad amid suggestions they had been persuaded by their club managers to avoid risking injuries during a busy time of the season.

England captain Kane had said he was unhappy about the amount of withdrawals.

But the stay-aways, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, were not missed as Carsley steered England out of the Nations League second tier before handing the reins to Tuchel.

England goal spree

Jeers for both national anthems before kick-off provided an antagonistic backdrop to a match between two countries with a troubled political history.

The enmity in the stands was a stark contrast to the tepid fare on the pitch as England found it impossible to prise open Ireland’s massed defence in the first half.

But the Irish have never won at Wembley and last beat England in the 1988 European Championship, so perhaps it was no surprise they wilted after the interval.

Having failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, England finally started their goal spree in the 53rd minute.

Picked out by Kane’s lofted pass, Bellingham was set to shoot from close range before Scales tripped the Real Madrid midfielder.

Scales was given his marching orders and Kane converted the penalty in typically assured fashion.

Gordon doubled rampant England’s advantage three minutes later with a goal with deep Tyneside roots.

Tino Livramento was making his first England start and the Newcastle right-back marked the occasion with an assist as his deflected cross reached Magpies team-mate Gordon, who volleyed home from seven yards.

Gallagher put the result beyond doubt in the 58th minute, poking home from virtually on the goal-line after Marc Guehi flicked on a cross.

Bowen struck with his first touch after coming on, steering in a fine finish from the edge of the area in the 76th minute.

Harwood-Bellis met Bellingham’s cross with an emphatic header three minutes later as England gave Tuchel a welcome glimpse of the vast array of talent at his disposal.