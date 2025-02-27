$!Epic showdown in Kuala Lumpur!

PUBG MOBILE Super League SEA Spring 2025

PUBG MOBILE SUPER LEAGUE SEA returns for the Spring season from the 26th February to 9th March 2025! With a total prize pool of USD 200,000, this is a sight you can’t miss. Bringing together 24 teams across the Southeast Asia region, this two-week league format will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia once again every Wednesday to Sunday. The top 16 teams will move forward to the 3-day Grand Finals that will be held offline with audiences in Malaysia from 14th-16th March 2025. Look out for the location’s announcement soon!

The 2025 PMSL SEA Spring will have TECNO as Official Smartphone Partner. This season brings a new match format from previous tournaments, with Super Weekend. The 24 teams are divided into three groups, where each team from the group will battle other groups. Only 16 teams each week will proceed to Super Weekend.

During the Super Weekend, the 16 teams will battle for League Points, which are given based on their rankings. After the two Super Weekends, the Top 16 teams with the highest League Points will head to the finals and aim for champion.

But here’s the twist, on the second week of Super Weekend, the SMASH RULE format would be implemented. At the end of the second week Saturday matches, a Match Point will be decided (which will be +10 points based on the current #1 team’s total points). The first team to reach Match Point and achieve a WWCD after on Sunday, will end the competition grabbing the maximum League Points for the week.

This update brings new changes to the roadmaps, where during local PMNC tournaments provided more slots and opportunities for local grassroots (amateur teams) to qualify for PMSL SEA. Moreover, a PMNC will now be held before every PMSL to act as a qualifier to determine the PMSL SEA teams.

This time around, becoming the champion for PMSL SEA means grabbing an extra slot for their next local PMNC team to qualify for the next season’s tournament. This was awarded to VPE from Thailand, Champion of PMSL SEA Fall 2024, with their extra slot qualifying TEM Entertainment for this season’s PMSL SEA. However, if the new team from PMNC is the champion of PMSL SEA, they will automatically qualify for the next season of PMSL SEA.