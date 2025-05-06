  1. Sport

Errani, Vavassori win French Open mixed doubles title

AFP
Italy’s Sara Errani (L) and Italy’s Andrea Vavassori pose with their trophy after winning over US Taylor Townsend and US Evan King during their mixed doubles final match on day 12 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 5, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)Italy’s Sara Errani (L) and Italy’s Andrea Vavassori pose with their trophy after winning over US Taylor Townsend and US Evan King during their mixed doubles final match on day 12 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 5, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

ITALIAN pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday to win the French Open mixed doubles title.

It is their second Grand Slam title together following their victory in the same event at last year’s US Open, when Townsend was also on the losing side.

Errani, 38, reached the Roland Garros women’s singles final in 2012 and has completed a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles, with five major titles.

She also won Olympic gold in Paris last year playing with compatriot Jasmine Paolini.

Errani is again through to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles of this year’s French Open with Paolini.

They play Russian duo Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in a rematch of last year’s Olympic final.