European fans slam plans to host league football matches overseas

EUROPEAN football supporters groups have strongly criticised proposals by Spanish and Italian football federations to host domestic league matches outside Europe.

Spain’s La Liga has agreed to move a Barcelona versus Villarreal match to Miami on December 20 while Serie A plans to stage AC Milan against Como in Perth on February 6.

Football Supporters Europe described these plans as absurd, unaffordable, and environmentally irresponsible in a statement signed by 423 groups from 25 countries.

The organisation fears UEFA approval on September 11 would open a Pandora’s box with unpredictable and irreversible consequences for global football.

They warned that every club and national team could potentially see home matches relocated to other parts of the world.

Spanish and Italian Super Cups already take place in Saudi Arabia following previous editions in China, Morocco, Qatar, and Libya as football bodies seek financial benefits.

La Liga has pursued American games for years through commercial partner Relevent Sports while following the NBA model of hosting regular-season matches overseas.

FIFA has shifted its opposition to match relocations and established a working group in May to revise existing rules.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expressed dissatisfaction but acknowledged limited legal options if both federations agree.

European Commissioner for Sports Glenn Micallef called the relocation plans a betrayal rather than an innovation.

Barcelona and Villarreal captains have criticised La Liga for insufficient dialogue and information regarding the Miami match. – AFP