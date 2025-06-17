Ex-Argentina midfielder Almeyda named Sevilla coach

SEVILLA on Monday announced the appointment of former Argentina international Matias Almeyda as the Spanish club's new coach on a three-year deal.

The 51-year-old Almeyda joins Sevilla after three seasons with Greek side AEK Athens, where he won a league and cup double in 2022-23.

He also had a spell in Major League Soccer with the San Jose Earthquakes after coaching River Plate and Banfield in his homeland, as well as Mexican club Guadalajara.

Almeyda returns to the club he represented as a player almost three decades ago. He played for Sevilla in 1996-97 before stints with Lazio, Parma, Inter Milan and Brescia in Italy.

The former midfielder made 40 appearances for Argentina.

Almeyda takes over from Joaquin Caparros, who was brought in for a brief fourth spell at Sevilla in April after the dismissal of Francisco Garcia Pimienta.

Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga and just one point above the relegation zone.