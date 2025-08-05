Ex-Arsenal player Thomas Partey faces UK court over rape, assault charges

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared in a London court on Tuesday, charged with raping two women and sexually assaulting a third during his time at the Premier League club. The Ghanaian international, 32, faces five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault, with alleged incidents occurring between April 2021 and June 2022.

During the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Partey confirmed his identity but did not enter pleas. Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward detailed that two charges involve alleged anal rape during consensual encounters with one woman, while three others accuse him of raping a second complainant twice in the UK and once in Spain.

Partey, who wore black in the dock, was granted bail and will next appear at London’s Old Bailey on September 2. His lawyer reiterated his denial of the charges, stating Partey “welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.”

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for 50 million euros ($57.7 million) and played 52 games last season. Arrested in July 2022, he remained unnamed publicly until now. His contract expired last month, and British media report he is close to signing with Spain’s Villarreal. Judge Paul Goldspring noted Partey’s impending move to Spain during proceedings. - Reuters