FORMER Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Garcia could soon be making his mark in Malaysian football—not on the pitch, but in the boardroom.

The 46-year-old Spaniard has been linked to a top Malaysian League (M-League) club, with reports suggesting he is being considered for a chief executive officer (CEO) role, New Straits Times reported.

Garcia, who gained fame during his stint with Liverpool from 2004 to 2007, played a crucial role in the club’s Champions League triumph in 2005 and their FA Cup victory in 2006.

Beyond Europe, he also has experience in Asian football, having played for Atletico Kolkata in India and Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

While no official confirmation has been made, Garcia’s potential arrival could add international pedigree to the M-League’s management ranks.