FA Cup: Safuwan’s Hattrick ensures Selangor’s place in FA Cup final after 6-4 aggregate win over Terengganu

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC kept their hopes of winning their first title in nine years alive after confirming their place in the 2024/2025 FA Cup final with a 4-1 win over Terengganu FC in the second leg semi-final here, tonight

In the clash at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), Selangor captain Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin emerged as the team’s hero with a hat-trick to ensure the Red Giants eliminated Terengganu by 6-4 on aggregate.

Muhammad Safuwan did not wait long to cheer thousands of home fans who flooded the stadium, when he struck the opening goal after heading in Yohandry Orozco’s corner kick in the third minute.

Three minutes later, the 32-year-old Singapore international struck yet again from Orozco’s corner to give the side coached by Mohd Nizam Jamil, a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Stunned by the two goals at the beginning of the game, the visiting team led by Tomislav Steinbruckner rose to improve the game and managed to close the gap through Nigerian import Ismaheel Akinade in the 22nd minute thus, thus levelling the aggregate at 4-4.

However, the goal did not dampen the spirit of Selangor who continued to play aggressively in the second half before managing to add the third goal from Muhammad Safuwan who completed his hat-trick with a splendid shot in the 54th minute.

The 3-1 lead gave Selangor a slim 5-4 aggregate lead as the clock was ticking away, but substitute striker Reziq Mohammed Saleh Banihani still found an opening to make sure of the team’s place in the final when he scored the fourth goal well into extra time.

Selangor, five-time FA Cup champions will face off against the winner of another semi-final action tomorrow between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC.

The FA Cup final is scheduled for Aug 24 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Selangor are currently going through a title drought after last enjoying success by winning the Malaysia Cup in 2015 and the last time Selangor won the FA Cup was in 2009 after beating Kelantan 4-1 via a penalty shootout and the last time they reached the final was in the 2018 edition which saw them lose 0-2 to Pahang.

Meanwhile, the presence of Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, victim of an acid attack recently, among the Selangor players who were warming up for the match, brought a loud cheer from the Selangor fans as he was also in the line-up for tonight’s match.

Faisal who was slashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping complex here in May, was seen wearing a mask to cover the scars caused by the acid-attack while warming up but had removed the mask while seated on the reserves bench.