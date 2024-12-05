Faisal Halim excited to undergo physiotherapy to return to fitness

SELANGOR FC player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim has expressed excitement to undergo physiotherapy treatment to return to his former fitness level.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said Muhammad Faisal’s health condition was improving following his third operation and was very positive about his situation.

“He obviously is very fit and excited about physiotherapy, because he wants to get back on track. The doctor said that he is very driven when talking about physiotherapy,” she told reporters at the ALAM Be-Leaf Mangrove Tree Planting programme here today.

She also said that the National Sports Institute (ISN) was working with the doctor treating Muhammad Faisal to ensure his post-operation progress was on the right track.

“We need to refer to the doctor and the doctor is convinced that Faisal is positive about himself. You know you have different kind of athlete that may down and not feel like I can do this but Faisal is different breed.

“He is really in good hand and ISN is working with the doctors (treating Muhammad Faisal) to make sure his physiotherapy plan will be on track,” she said.

Muhammad Faisal is currently recovering from fourth-degree burns he received after being splashed with acid by unknown assailants at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya at around 5 pm on May 5.