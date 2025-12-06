THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) expresses its gratitude to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, for his efforts and initiatives in revolutionising the national team.

FAM President Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub said Tunku Ismail’s touch has begun to show a positive impact after Malaysia’s 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil last Tuesday.

“On behalf of the FAM Executive Committee, I would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Tunku Mahkota Ismail for his initiatives and commitment in revolutionizing the Harimau Malaya squad.

“Our profound thanks to Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who is always attentive and provides support and assistance to FAM in efforts to further improve the performance of the Harimau Malaya squad. This success is a positive start for Harimau Malaya and Malaysian football as a whole,“ he said in a statement issued by FAM today.

Earlier, he chaired the Third FAM Executive Committee Meeting for the 2025-2029 term, held at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya.

Meanwhile, Mohd Joehari also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government for their assistance, especially in financial aspect, in empowering the national team.

“This allocation from the Malaysian Government will certainly further boost the motivation of the national team players to achieve more success in the future.

“Once again, on behalf of the FAM Executive Committee, I would like to thank the Honourable Prime Minister for his full support for the Harimau Malaya squad,“ he said.