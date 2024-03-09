FAM to present Harimau Malaya organisation structure to PM - Hamidin

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has pledged to present the organisational structure of the Harimau Malaya management to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said it was to realise the joint efforts of the country’s football governing body and the Prime Minister to elevate the national football team to be one of the giants in the Asian region.

Hamidin, FAM Executive Committee as well as other members also expressed their gratitude to Anwar for announcing the allocation of RM15 million to empower the Harimau Malaya squad.

“Of course, FAM is very pleased with Datuk Seri Anwar’s interest and commitment in providing the allocation, apart from personally monitoring and assisting to strengthen the Harimau Malaya squad,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier during the Finance Ministry Staff Assembly, Anwar announced a RM10 million government allocation through the Finance Ministry, and a RM5 million commitment from the private sector to strengthen the Harimau Malaya squad.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, said the move is also to ensure Harimau Malaya guarantees the welfare of its players and employ the best managers and coaches.