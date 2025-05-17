Fans in Asia important, says United great Giggs

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Ryan Giggs said that playing in front of a full crowd at Bukit Jalil National Stadium is an experience that has stayed with him.

Speaking to the press ahead of the 2025 Maybank Challenge Cup where the Red Devil’s will take on the Asean All-Stars at the National Stadium on May 28, Giggs said that this is an opportunity for the Red Devil’s stars to connect with their fanbase in Asia.

He added that playing in Malaysia is also an opportunity to demonstrate to United’s current batch of youngsters of how big their fanbase is outside of Manchester.

“I can only speak from my own experience playing in front of a huge crowd and coming to a different part of the world playing against different players,“ Giggs told a press conference held at Crowne Plaza Hotel yesterday.

“Some of these players may not have come to this part of the world before and see just how big Manchester United is and just how big the support is around the world.

“So to see that, that could give them a boost going into next season,“ he said.

The legendary winger played in Malaysia in 2001 and 2009 during United’s pre-season tour and enjoyed his experience.

“I mean, personally, I’ve been and played in these games before and know how special it is for the opposition, and for the fans (in Malaysia).

“To be able to watch your heroes playing live on the pitch is always better than seeing them on television.

“It’s a memory that no one can ever take away from you and if you’re fortunate to get an autograph or a selfie with these players, it’s amazing and something that will stay with you forever.

“So, yeah, it’s really special and I think it’s also a thank you for all the support. Especially at this time when the club maybe isn’t winning Leagues and doing so well,“ he added.

Giggs is in Malaysia for two days to promote the 2025 Maybank Challenge Cup.