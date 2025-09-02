FIA presidential candidate Tim Mayer calls for partnership culture in motorsport

FIA presidential hopeful Tim Mayer pledges culture change from controversy to partnership, addressing diversity and grassroots development.The sole candidate seeking to lead global motorsport’s governing body has called for a fundamental cultural shift following numerous public disputes between Formula One drivers and current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Tim Mayer told AFP he aims to establish a new era of partnership between officials, drivers and teams if elected president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile in December.

“It’s not about power, it’s not about controversy, it’s not about ‘how do we control things?’. It’s about ‘how do we serve?’,“ Mayer stated during an exclusive interview at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The FIA under Ben Sulayem’s leadership has frequently engaged in public conflicts, including debates over driver radio communications and a notable 2022 controversy regarding driver attire regulations.

Ben Sulayem’s strict enforcement of fire-retardant underwear rules and jewellery restrictions placed him in direct opposition with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The “underwear saga” drew criticism that the president was focusing on trivial matters while neglecting more significant issues within the sport.

“The fans really don’t want to hear about driver underwear,“ Mayer commented, advocating for more discreet handling of such matters through private driver briefings.

Mayer brings thirty five years of motorsport administration experience and a family legacy through his father Teddy Mayer, who previously led the dominant McLaren racing team.

He promised to adopt a less visible leadership approach than his predecessor, emphasising that drivers remain the sport’s true stars rather than officials.

“The drivers are our stars, not the head of the FIA. Nobody ever bought a ticket to watch officials work,“ he remarked.

Mayer described Formula One drivers’ performances as “nothing short of miraculous” and asserted they deserve partnership rather than paternalistic treatment.

The American administrator had a public falling-out with Ben Sulayem when he was dismissed as a steward via text message in November.

He accused the current president of operating a “reign of terror” while maintaining his campaign motivation stems from organizational improvement rather than personal animosity.

Mayer highlighted concerning staff turnover rates under the current administration, noting the departure of many qualified personnel.

His campaign platform prioritises grassroots motorsport development and enhanced diversity initiatives across the sport.

Following an eight-country African tour, Mayer expressed openness to eventually hosting a Grand Prix on the continent despite acknowledging it won’t happen immediately.

He aims to learn from other sports like rugby and football that have successfully promoted women’s competitions and greater inclusion.

“We’ve completely disenfranchised women and minorities from entering into motorsport,“ Mayer stated, committing to substantive structural changes beyond symbolic gestures.

He expressed confidence about the December election despite describing the voting system as “completely stacked in favour of the incumbent”.

Mayer is currently travelling globally to secure support from member clubs while emphasising the importance of listening to their concerns.

"We need to put our ears on and close our mouth a little bit more... the next decade of the FIA should be a celebration of motorsport mobility," he concluded.