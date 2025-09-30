FIFA fines El Salvador over racist incidents in World Cup qualifier

FIFA has sanctioned the Salvadoran Football Federation for racist and discriminatory behaviour by fans during a World Cup qualifying match.

The world football’s governing body imposed a fine of $62,715 to be invested in a previously approved comprehensive anti-discrimination plan.

El Salvador’s next official match must be played with a minimum closure of 15% of the stadium’s approved capacity.

The partial closure will particularly affect the stands located behind the goals.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee notified the sanctions resulting from racism and discrimination incidents during the El Salvador versus Suriname match.

The Salvadoran national team hosted Suriname at the Cuscatlan stadium on September 8.

Fans allegedly shouted and made racist and discriminatory gestures against players from the South American country during that match.

The Salvadoran Football Federation reiterated its firm rejection of any manifestation of racism or discrimination.

The federation reaffirmed its commitment to work with FIFA and CONCACAF to ensure Salvadoran soccer is lived in an atmosphere of respect.

El Salvador’s national team coached by Colombian Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez currently stands second in group A of the qualifiers.

La Selecta has three points behind group leaders Suriname who have four points.

Panama occupies third place with two points while Guatemala has one point in the qualifying group.

El Salvador will host Panama on October 10 in their next qualifying match.

The team will face Guatemala just four days later in another crucial qualifier. – Reuters