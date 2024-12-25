FOOTBALL fans have a unique opportunity to explore the game’s iconic moments, see legendary players’ shirts and boots, and view World Cup memorabilia in the FIFA Museum, which opened in 2016 in Zurich, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The museum in the Swiss city offers guests the chance to see the signed football jerseys of legendary players such as former Argentina superstar Diego Armando Maradona and former Brazil forward Pele.

They can also watch a video of former Dutch star Johan Cruyff’s famous dribbles and Turkish forward Ilhan Mansiz’s golden goal against Senegal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, which was one of the biggest moments in World Cup history.

The men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup trophies in the museum’s exhibition area are very popular as the guests flock to see them.

Fans can also see memorabilia from the men’s inaugural World Cup finals in Uruguay in 1930 to the latest one in Qatar in 2022.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Spain were crowned the women’s World Cup champions in 2023, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Moreover, this venue also displays the original football shirts of all 211 countries, as well as World Cup footballs from previous tournaments.

To leave their belongings, visitors of the museum first see lockers named after legends such as former Brazil forward Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, which are in high demand.

Visitors can also watch their national teams’ unforgettable achievements by choosing their country from the map on the digital screens and famous match moments at the FIFA Museum.

The museum also displays referee Rudolf Kreitlein’s notes from the 1966 World Cup quarterfinal between England and Argentina, as well as a “juju figure” that was previously used in African country Benin to bring success to local teams.

In some parts of the globe, the “juju figure” is believed to influence football matches, players, and referees.

The museum has received visitors from over 140 countries.

In addition to the museum tour, visitors can test their football skills and enjoy themselves by playing giant pinball machines.

The museum was opened on Feb 28, 2016, by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

It spans at least 3,000 square meters (32,000 square feet) and exhibits at least 1,000 unique football items.

World football’s governing body FIFA has celebrated its 120th anniversary of foundation in May.