FIFA sanction: Naturalisation of heritage players followed Malaysian law - Fahmi

SEPANG: Action against the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) regarding the status of seven national heritage players was unwarranted as their naturalisation process was carried out according to the law, says KL City FC patron Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He also expressed doubts over the action taken by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which seemed to have changed its stance on the matter, as the international governing body had previously approved for the seven players concerned to represent Malaysia.

“From the aspect of order, the naturalisation process was based on the Federal Constitution and the existing laws... as far as the government is concerned, the paperwork is in order and there is no issue.

“Perhaps there are some parties who are envious and worried about the rise of Harimau Malaya,” he said at a press conference here today.

Last Friday, FAM and the seven national heritage players were sanctioned by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), related to document falsification.

According to FIFA’s statement, FAM was found to have submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility, allowing them to feature in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

The seven players involved were Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

FAM was fined CHF350,000 (about RM1.8 million), while each player was fined CHF2,000 (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification of the decision.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said KL City FC’s management would immediately resolve the issue of the new player transfer ban imposed by FIFA on The City Boys following allegations of salary arrears.

“I was informed in the last meeting that the management had given assurances that they would resolve this issue.

“The transfer window is at the end of the year, so we still have some time and we believe the issue raised will be resolved and the sanction lifted (by then),” he said.

It was understood that the transfer ban against KL City FC stemmed from outstanding salary issues involving former Brazilian goalkeeping coach Guilherme Almeida, who served the club from 2018 to 2024 - Bernama