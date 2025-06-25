FIFA to host $1k-a-ticket party to celebrate Club World Cup

If you want to celebrate the Club World Cup in New York City with FIFA higher- ups and star players, it will cost you.

Big Art, an international event management company, is promoting a gala that will take place on Wall Street and will be attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino as well as World Cup stars Kaka, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, among others.

The event, billed as “the official celebration of the FIFA Club World Cup finals,“ will also feature a headlining performance by pop star Rita Ora.

Ticket prices start at $1,000 per person for the “silver” category before rising to $2,000 for platinum and $3,000 for black.

The event is scheduled for July 10, one day after the second semifinal match and three days before the final. According to The Athletic, FIFA said it would not receive revenue from the event but did not indicate where it would go.