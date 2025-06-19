THE NATIONAL men’s hockey squad ended their FIH 2025 Nations Cup Group B campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Japan, but it wasn’t enough to book a place in the semi-finals.

Despite the win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight, the Speedy Tigers needed a two-goal winning margin to leapfrog Pakistan into second place. That hope was dashed when Koji Yamasaki found the net in the 55th minute, trimming Malaysia’s lead and effectively sealing their fate.

With both Malaysia and Pakistan level on four points, it was the goal difference that gave Pakistan the edge to join Group B winners New Zealand (nine points) in the final four.

Japan, meanwhile, exited the tournament without a single point.

Malaysia, under the guidance of head coach Sarjit Singh, started on the front foot, dominating the first half and scoring twice through Norsyafiq Sumantri (5th minute) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (26th minute).

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Japan clawed back into the match, mounting pressure and frustrating Malaysia’s attempts to extend their lead. Their efforts paid off late in the game with Yamasaki’s strike sealing Malaysia’s group-stage exit.

Malaysia will now battle it out in the classification round for 5th to 8th place, with a showdown against South Africa set for this Friday.

Speaking after the game, Sarjit expressed disappointment but remained proud of his players’ effort.

“We had our chances, especially the ones by Marhan and Fitri. I really don’t know how the ball didn’t go in.

“But now we’ve got to refocus and make sure we are fifth. I think the boys played well today,” he told reporters after the match.

Over in Group A, South Korea edged past South Africa 1-0, while France were held to a 2-2 draw by Wales.

Despite the draw, France topped the group with seven points, followed by Korea (six points), Wales (two) and South Africa (one).

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, while the bottom two compete in the classification matches for 5th to 8th place.