Final teams confirmed for World Corporate Golf Challenge

THE World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Malaysia came down to the wire with the staging of the fourth and final qualifying round on Thursday.

A full field of 120 corporate golfers made their way to the pristine Templer Park Country Club in Rawang, enjoying a fantastic day of friendly competition and business networking in pleasant conditions, along with much fun and fellowship.

With the last five berths at September’s national final on stake, a pulsating contest ensued until the final putts dropped, with the top five pairings all returning the maximum allowable combined score of 42 Stableford points.

There was loud applause during the prize presentation ceremony when tournament regulars Anushka Gayan and Lee Robert of Leonian Malaysia were announced as the champions.

The pair, who led Malaysia gallantly to a third-place finish at the WCGC World Final in China last year, will start as hot favourites at the national final.

Second place went to the pair of Khairul Sarbany and Ridzuan Ja’afar of Kaizen Sdn Bhd while the Sinar KMH pairing of Shuhairi Abd Aziz and Mohd Haeriman Nassim came in third.

The partnership of Afzaruddin and Noradyman Md Sulaiman from Les Copaque Production placed fourth,.

The battle for fifth spot came down to two teams with Dipankar Mitra and Abhishek Singh of Simbiotik Technologies Sdn Bhd edging Mohd Shahir Shaarani and Mohd Munir Mohd Noor from Megahtech Venture on countback.

The 20 successful teams from the four preliminary legs will advance to the national final, which will be contested at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club on Sept 25.

The champion team will go on to represent Malaysia at the WCGC World Final 2025, to be held at the Dongzhuang Beach Golf Club in Shanghai, China, from Oct 19 to 23.