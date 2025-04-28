A fireworks display and illuminated drone show lit up the “Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Chapter 2: The 11” celebration held at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here to mark the team’s achievement of winning the Super League title for the 11th consecutive time.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the grand celebration.

Also gracing the event were the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

The Super League trophy was presented by Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, accompanied by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

An estimated crowd of over 30,000 supporters filled the stadium for the event, which was enlivened by performances from international artistes including Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, Big Ben, Onefour and the Jabbawockeez.

Southern Tigers supporters were also treated to various activities through the ‘FanFest’ Carnival, including performances by local artistes such as Datuk Awie and DeFam.

Food trucks and merchandise booths were also set up at the stadium car park area from 2 pm today.

Yesterday, JDT completed their triple treble achievement after winning the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup by defeating Sri Pahang FC 2-1 in the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The triple treble refers to winning the three major Malaysian League titles – the Super League, FA Cup, and Malaysia Cup – in a single season, thrice.