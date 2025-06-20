FLAMENGO manager Filipe Luis vowed on Thursday that his team will remain faithful to their “fierce, relentless style” as they prepare to face Chelsea in a highly anticipated Club World Cup encounter on Friday.

Flamengo, who top the Brazilian league, will look to end a 13-year winless streak for South American teams against European counterparts. The side enter the match in scintillating form after five consecutive victories in all competitions, including a convincing 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis in their tournament opener.

Ahead of the match, Filipe Luis emphasized his unwavering belief in his team's philosophy.

“Never give up on your convictions. I have a conviction, a very clear idea of what I think about the game,“ he told reporters.

“I would never, ever change my team because of an opponent. It would be completely and absolutely wrong for the players. We will play the way we have been preparing for eight months.”

Filipe Luis has built a Flamengo side that thrive on controlling possession and dictating the tempo of matches. He acknowledged, however, that Friday’s clash with Chelsea will require “sacrifice” and highlighted the importance of an experienced defense featuring former Juventus fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro against the Premier League side’s quality.

“Experience always helps because these elite clubs have decisive players who don’t lose the ball and create dangerous plays,“ the Flamengo coach said.

“We know it will be a game of sacrifice. We won’t always have the ball, and when we don’t, we’ll have to run and fight together as a team. The players understand this because they’ve been doing it ever since I was their teammate and now as their coach.”

Flamengo lead Group D with three points, edging Chelsea to the top spot due to the tiebreaker criterion of yellow cards. Los Angeles FC and Esperance have yet to register a point and will meet in Friday's other group fixture.

Filipe Luis, who played for Chelsea during his career, expressed confidence in his team's unity and determination.

“The only way to win is with all 11 players pulling in the same direction. Knowing this is the way forward, we definitely have a chance,“ he said.

Friday's match promises a clash of styles, with Flamengo's attacking flair and possession-based approach going up against Chelsea's defensive solidity and elite individual talent.