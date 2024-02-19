Ford joins LPGA family

THE LPGA Tour continued its strong commercial growth with the announcement of Ford as the title sponsor of the Ford Championship presented by KCC, to be held at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona, from March 28-31.

The inaugural event will feature a field of 144 of the world’s best female golfers competing for a USD2 million purse.

“We’re proud to align with Ford, a global brand that recognizes the transformative power of women’s sports and shares our commitment to empowering girls and women, both on and off the golf course. Together, we aim to elevate the LPGA through this world-class event which will spotlight the incredible talent of our athletes while creating an unforgettable experience for fans,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “Phoenix is a thriving golf hub with world-class golf courses and highly enthusiastic fans — we can’t wait to return to the market with the Ford Championship presented by KCC.”

“Ford’s collaboration with the LPGA Tour represents our commitment to supporting women in sports and showcasing their incredible talent on a global stage,” said Lisa Materazzo, global chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company. “Through the Ford Championship presented by KCC, we aim to elevate the visibility of female athletes in the golfing world and inspire a new generation of fans.”

KCC, the newest presenting partner in the LPGA Tour family, produces diverse products including exterior and interior construction materials, paints and advanced materials. Based in Seoul, its focus is on developing products of high-added values, based on energy efficiency and eco-friendly technology.

Designed by Gary Panks and opened in 2000, Seville Golf and Country Club is surrounded by the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and offers breathtaking views of the San Tan Mountains and the Gila River. The championship course features a signature island green on Hole 17, which will add to the drama as the Ford Championship presented by KCC comes down the final stretch.

The LPGA Tour is no stranger to competing in Arizona, visiting the Grand Canyon State more than 70 times since its inception in 1950. Most recently, France’s Celine Boutier won the 2023 Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club for the first of her four victories in 2023. The Ford Championship presented by KCC will mark the first professional competition at Seville Golf and Country Club, which includes LPGA Tour player Alena Sharp among its membership.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule features 35 events in 10 countries, offering a record total prize fund of more than USD118 million. The tour’s second Asian swing will see the return of the USD3 million Maybank Championship to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 24-27, where Boutier will defend the title she won in an epic nine-hole-playoff against Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul last year.