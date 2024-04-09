ForeverBersama: Unite for a Cause at PUMA’s Largest SEA Flagship Store Opening

AS Malaysia Day approaches, PUMA is proud to unveil a heartwarming activation to celebrate the official grand opening of the largest PUMA store in Southeast Asia at Sunway Pyramid. Embracing the spirit of unity and community, PUMA introduces the PUMAthon 3D Running Track – an immersive in-store experience designed to bring Malaysians together for a worthy cause.

#ForeverBersama: Run the PUMAthon and Give Back

Starting 7th September, PUMA invites you to step into the world of PUMAthon, an engaging 3D running track located inside the PUMA Sunway Flagship store. Each step taken on this engaging track contributes to a collective goal. For every 100m run a participant completes, PUMA pledges to donate RM10 to Care2Run , a non-profit dedicated to empowering differently-abled youth and underserved communities through adaptive sports programs.

In the true spirit of Malaysia Day, PUMA will kick off the campaign with an initial donation of RM20,000. As participants run, they will witness the total donation amount rise, symbolizing the power of community action. This initiative, embodying the #ForeverBersama campaign, underscores PUMA’s commitment to fostering community growth and inclusivity.

Participants can also track their times on a live leaderboard, with the fastest runner at the end of the campaign winning a brand-new pair of the PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 3, worth RM929, along with other PUMA running goodies!

“‘Forever Bersama’ means ‘Forever Together,’ and this campaign truly embodies that sentiment,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager for PUMA Malaysia.

“By participating in this activation, Malaysians engage in a fun and active experience while contributing to a larger purpose. Each run adds to our collective contribution, highlighting the impact of coming together for a common cause.”

The PUMAthon activation will run throughout September.