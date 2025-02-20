Format, field unveiled for Creator Classic

FAN-FAVORITE content creators will square off for the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, the first of three in the season-long creator series announced last month. The event, open to THE PLAYERS Championship Wednesday ticketholders, will be broadcast on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms. The nine-hole competition, one of the many examples of the TOUR working to deliver fans more of what they want and enjoy, will get underway on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 12, at TPC Sawgrass before play begins at the TOUR’s flagship event the following day.

On the eve of THE PLAYERS presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business, 10 of the most prominent golf creators will take on the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course – facing the same dynamic and challenging conditions as the pros – to compete for the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass title. The field features returning participants from the inaugural 2024 event – the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Gabby Golf Girl and Roger Steele – plus new participants Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn, Soly from No Laying Up, and a Barstool personality who will be determined via qualifier.

The tournament will consist of eight holes of stroke play, beginning on the par-4 10th hole, and conclude on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course’s iconic island-green 17th, with the top three finishers advancing to a one-hole sudden death playoff, again on the world-famous 17th. Pairings and tee times will be announced the day before the event.

“There is arguably no better place to kick off our season-long creator series than on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where the iconic 17th hole represents the culmination of this first competition,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media. “The PGA TOUR is intently focused on delivering unique, premium content and experiences like this to our diverse and growing fanbase, all while amplifying the voices of our participating creators.”

Similar to the event in 2024, the competition will be streamed live via the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel as well as GOLF Channel, ESPN+, and the PGA TOUR Channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG Channels. The inaugural Creator Classic garnered more than 2.7 million views on YouTube and was YouTube’s No. 2 trending video following the competition, which engaged nearly 60 million golf fans across all social media platforms during a four-week period.

The Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot tracing – including tracing via drones – and rich, on-screen graphics. The broadcast team will consist of golf media personalities Shane Bacon and Doug Smith, Skratch’s Dan Rapaport, as well as golf content creator and influencer Paige Spiranac. Pro Shop Studios, the production company behind the Netflix hit series “Full Swing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” will partner with PGA TOUR Studios to run on-ground and broadcast production.

“As the strongest field in golf prepares to compete at THE PLAYERS Championship, it’s surreal to know that a number of golf’s most recognizable content creators will walk the same fairways of TPC Sawgrass just one day prior,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop. “We appreciate the collaboration with the PGA TOUR in bringing this creator series to life at one of golf’s iconic courses to entertain and inspire our fans.”

For those looking to experience the excitement of the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass in person, fans are encouraged to purchase a Stadium Pass for Wednesday at THE PLAYERS Championship.

The field and competition format for the final two events in the creator series, which will be contested at the Truist Championship on the Wissahickon Course at The Philadelphia Cricket Club and the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, visit THEPLAYERS.com/creator-classic