Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar dies from match injury

CHICHESTER CITY forward and former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar has died at the age of 21 after sustaining a significant brain injury during a match.

The semi-professional club confirmed that Vigar passed away on Thursday morning following the incident in an Isthmian League game at Wingate & Finchley last Saturday.

Vigar was placed in an induced coma after the on-field injury and underwent an operation on Tuesday intended to aid his recovery.

Arsenal Football Club expressed its deepest condolences to the Vigar family and his many friends in an official statement.

The club described Vigar as quick, powerful, and fiercely determined, with everyone at Arsenal deeply saddened by his tragic passing.

Vigar had joined Arsenal’s academy on a full-time basis for the 2020/21 season before pursuing his career elsewhere.

He later spent time on loan with Derby County’s under-21s and Eastbourne Borough before joining Hastings United on a free transfer in 2024.

The 21-year-old forward had signed for Chichester City just last month.

Chichester City has postponed its match against Lewes scheduled for Saturday as a result of the tragic incident. – Reuters