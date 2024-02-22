Former Brazil national football player Alves sentenced to four-and-a-half years for rape

MOSCOW: Former Brazilian national football team player Dani Alves has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for rape, Sputnik quoted Spain’s La Vanguardia newspaper report on Thursday.

In early January 2023, a woman, whose name was not disclosed, filed a police report against Alves, accusing him of sexual assault in one of Barcelona’s nightclubs.

On Jan 20, 2023, the Barcelona court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on Alves, refusing bail.

Later, the media reported that a Barcelona district court had charged Alves with sexual assault. The Barcelona prosecutor’s office has requested a nine-year prison sentence for the football player, who denied the charges, saying in court that the sexual act with the victim was consensual and without violence.-Bernama