FORMER Lyon and Bordeaux striker Bernard Lacombe, who won Euro 1984 with France, died on Tuesday at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Lacombe began his career with hometown club Lyon and had a brief spell at Saint-Etienne before joining Bordeaux, scoring 255 goals in total in the French top flight in 497 matches.

Only Argentine Delio Onnis (299) has scored more goals in Ligue 1.

Lacombe returned to Lyon after his playing career and served as manager between 1996 and 2000.

“It’s with immense sadness that we learned of the death of Bernard Lacombe,“ the club wrote in a statement.

“Farewell Bernard, you were our legend, the greatest of all.”

Lacombe scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for France and started his country's 2-0 win over Spain in the 1984 European Championship final in Paris.