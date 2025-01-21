ROBERT Choe, a decorated former international who represented the country in the 1950s and 1960s era, passed away this morning at the Melaka Hospital, aged 85.

It is understood that the deceased was confirmed dead at about 2am this morning.

The Melaka Football Association (Melaka FA) in a statement today said that the passing of the country’s football legend is a great loss to the country’s sports fraternity.

“Our condolences to the family of the late Robert Choe and his contribution to the sport will never be forgotten,“ the statement said.

The late Robert Choe who was the main striker of the national squad was feared by opponents because of his prowess in front of the goal, especially his lethal bicycle kicks, headers and agility despite his petite size.

His glory days with the national team was helping Malaysia win the Pestabola Merdeka three times in a row from 1958, 1959 and 1960 besides winning a bronze medal at the 1962 Asian Games and representing the National team in the 1959 SEAP Games in Bangkok.

He retired from football in 1966 after the 5th Asian Games which became his last tournament and the late continued his career in coaching as well as being the head coach for the Melaka state team.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Adam Adli Abd Halim through his Facebook page also conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“In 2023, I and the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) had the opportunity to visit him at his residence in Ujong Pasir to say hello and deliver some donations.

“His passing is a great loss for the sports world in the country and hopefully the family of the deceased will be given strength and fortitude in facing this difficult period...Thank you for all your services and sacrifices,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) in a statement offered its deepest condelences to the family of the late Robert Choe.

“Yakeb visited Robert Choe at his residence in Ujong Pasir to offer assistance. His contributions to the sport of football was immense,” said Yakeb in the statement.