Former Kelantan police chief named KRW FC president in A1 League

FORMER Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun has been named president of Kelantan Red Warrior (KRW) FC, effective immediately.

KRW FC stated that Muhamad Zaki’s leadership and integrity will help build a professional and competitive culture within the club.

“KRW FC would like to congratulate Muhamad Zaki on his appointment as president,“ the club said in a statement.

The statement highlighted his strong organisational management and community relations during his tenure as Kelantan police chief.

KRW FC expressed hope that his leadership will unite players, management, and supporters for greater success.

Earlier reports confirmed Nik Hafiz Naim Nik Hassan stepped down as KRW FC president and owner on August 2.

Nik Hafiz Naim cited FIFA sanctions raised by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) as a factor in his decision. - Bernama